Charming small pup plays exciting game of fetch by himself (video)

Apparently without a human to play with, a resourceful pup found a way to go solo with an exciting game of fetch. The rules were simple — drop a ball down a subway staircase, fetch the ball, then return it to the top of the steps. Repeat.

And repeat is what this doggo did, having a fantastic time playing both the pitcher and the receiver in at least several rounds of the game as entertained bystanders watched from the sidelines. (See video below, posted by @No_negativtyxd.)

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: alexei_tm / shutterstock.com