Oops! Russian warplane bombs own city

A Sukhoi-34 jet fighter bombed Belgorod, a Russian city 40 miles from the border with Ukraine, in what authorities there describe as an accident. The explosion catapulted a car onto a nearby roof and a residential building was evacuated. A number of people were hurt, but none were reportedly killed.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said authorities had ordered the evacuation of a damaged nine-storey block of flats as a precaution. Three people were injured and several buildings were damaged, he said. Video posted on social media showed the impact of the blast, lifting a vehicle on to the roof of a supermarket as traffic streamed along Prospekt Vatutina, close to the centre of the city. In a brief statement, the Russian defence ministry admitted that one of its Su-34 fighter bombers had "accidentally discharged aircraft ordnance" at 22:15 local time (19:15 GMT) on Thursday.