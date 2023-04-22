Joseph's Machines: A funky contraption made of paint rollers that will steep and wring out your tea

Joseph's Machines recently posted this contraption made of paint rollers that will steep and wring out your tea. We all wake up on the wrong side of the bed sometimes. Wouldn't it be nice if, on those days, there was a machine that would allow you to simply use a clothing pin, attached to a ribbon, attached to a tape measure, that clips onto your tea bag string and then pulls it up through two paint rollers that wring it out after your tea timer goes off? Joseph from Joseph's Machine's actually made a contraption that does this, and it's a whole lot of fun to watch.

(image from wikipedia)