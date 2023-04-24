An homage to my dog's glorious flat beard

Henry Rollins (the glorious dog, not the equally glorious musician) has adopted what we affectionately call the "flat beard." Henry is part Brussels Griffon, or that's what they told us when we adopted him from a shelter, so he's typically got a pretty fluffy beard. However, when he takes long naps and his beard is smushed in just the perfect way, he wakes us with a glorious "flat beard." It usually only lasts a minute or two, but I try to photograph it whenever I can, because it's so cute (and funny). Here are some of the best flat beard looks that I've seen on Henry. Please, dear reader, if your dog rocks a flat beard, drop a photo in the comments. I beg you.