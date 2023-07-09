Meet Caty, a famous "Yorkupine"

Meet Caty. a Yorkie who lives in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México, with her human, Rosario Car.

Caty went viral last year, when her human captured her rubbing herself on the couch, which created an impressive amount of static electricity, which resulted in poor Caty looking like a "Yorkupine," that rare mix of a Yorkie and a porcupine. Comments included on the video expressed sentiments such as: "That's not a dog anymore, it's a Pokémon!"

Well, Caty wants you to know that she doesn't always look like a Yorkupine, sometimes she just looks like a regular fluffy (but always gorgeous, of course) dog, as you can see in her latest video.