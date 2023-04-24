For sale: strange opulent house meant to resemble a massive saxophone

Located in the ritzy Claremont Hills above Berkeley, California, the Saxophone House was built in 1996 for an amateur jazz musician. It's now listed for sale at just under $2 million. See the interior below. Can you imagine if the prior owner played the French Horn?! From the listing:

Secluded in Berkeley Claremont Hill, this Tunnel Road Castle designed by Ace Architects is a stunning piece of art featuring some of the most whimsical looks. Built in 1996 for an amateur jazz player, you will appreciate the details throughout this home by its magnificent and magical presence, the swirling golden staircases, captivating curved balconies with treble-clef railings, and the massive striking saxophone towers. With over 4,000 sq ft of living space, currently being used as a 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths mansion, with a separate guest house, sitting on nearly 10,000 sq ft lot, this three stories atrium-like building has plenty of space to entertain with sweeping canyon views from the picturesque windows, gourmet kitchen with sub-zero refrigerator, gleaming hardwood floor, cozy fireplace, game room from a converted garage, a luxurious primary suite on the entire third level with symmetrical aesthetics, custom-built circular bed, 2 walk-in closets, an elegant primary bath with double sinks, sunken jetted tub, and incredible views of the Claremont Hill off multiple balconies.