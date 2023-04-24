The pilot for Photon might be the strangest piece of media ever created

If you're a film buff, you've probably been keeping up with Ari Aster's new A24 flick Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. And if you're familiar with Ari Aster, the brilliant yet twisted mind behind Hereditary and Midsommar, you're probably aware that Beau is Afriad has the potential to be a brain-melting, terror-inducing masterpiece that grabs you and doesn't let go. Consequently, Phoenix has recently urged audiences to avoid taking mushrooms before seeing the film.

Well, friends, I would like to go the opposite route for the video linked above. If you indulge in the use of psychedelics recreationally, the pilot for the show Photon might be right up your psilocybin-laced alley. Apparently, Photon was a DIC production that was used for advertising laser tag and was shot in both America and Japan. The show is actually an ancestor to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as it predates the American Tokusatsu boom that occurred only a few years later. Anywho, my fellow connoisseur of forgotten media, enjoy the trippy and hilarious series that was Photon.