Tucker Carlson and Fox News parting ways after $787.5 million goof

Welp, looks like losing $787.5 million to Dominion hit Fox where it hurts. Tucker Carlson is OUT, with his last show having already aired on April 21.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a cold statement this morning.

"Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

As the old saying goes (kinda): Liar liar, pants are fired!!

