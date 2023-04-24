Watch DeSantis's bizarre bobblehead-like response to reporter's question

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023

In the grotesque carnival of political theater, Ron DeSantis plays the role of a sinister barker, adept at concealing the volcanic fury simmering beneath his stony facade. His countenance often evokes a brooding, malevolent Fred Flintstone, exuding a dark charisma that captivates his fascist-curious supporters.

However, like a gothic pressure cooker, the wrathful steam within DeSantis cannot be contained indefinitely. When confronted by an impertinent journalist who dares to proffer an inquiry not drenched in adulation, his facade crumbles like the limestone façade of a Florida sinkhole. In this video, a question regarding his floundering performance against Trump in the polls tears away the veil from his carefully crafted grimness, revealing the seething fury within.

In a moment of grotesque surrealism, DeSantis's retort morphs into a bizarre semblance of cheerfulness. His bobblehead-like response, contorted grin, and wild eyes create a phantasmagoric amalgamation of rage that haunts the dreams of all who bear witness.