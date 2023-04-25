Disney's Animal Kingdom unearths 1998 time capsule, finds floppy disks, VHS tapes

Who wants to feel old today?! Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida opened 25 years ago this week. As part of the celebration, a time capsule buried during the park's grand opening in 1998 was unearthed. Inside were 3.5" floppy disks, VHS tapes, and other artifacts.

Many people who watched the video questioned the decision to open the time capsule after only 25 years, commenting that waiting for at least 50 years might have been a better choice. I must say, and I know there are no official rules on when to open one, I have to agree—too soon!