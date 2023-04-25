Privileged Florida man complains that Bud Light's Mulvaney cans led him to "hell on Earth" (video)

If you think families who have lost loved ones to school shooters, or to cancer, or in car accidents, or in a war have it bad, you're living in a bubble. A poor Florida man is living in "hell on earth" after Bud Light created a few personalized cans that celebrated transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The ravaged gentleman, Joe Penovich — who owns the state's Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar chain — told Fox Business he's never experienced a greater hardship.

"It's been a terrible week, actually a couple of weeks now. Probably the most difficult two weeks we've ever experienced in our life," he grieved.

But the Fox host didn't seem to understand the magnitude of the trauma caused by the custom-made beer cans that never went on sale, asking, "Why?! Why is it the most difficult period of your life?"

So the suffering man explained. "You know, Anheuser-Busch, they held a social knife over all of our heads here, and they dropped it very irresponsibly. It threw us into turmoil. By standing on our biblical faith, it put us at odds with other people that didn't take that stance," he said. "And that brought us into hell on Earth."

If only every tortured soul could be so lucky in life.

Florida restaurant owner says on Fox Business that Bud Light partnering with a trans person has led to "the most difficult two weeks we've ever experienced in our life." pic.twitter.com/w50FvPqxus — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: StockMediaSeller / shutterstock.com