GOP icons sashay into spotlight with AI-assisted drag makeover

A TikToker by the name of Obscuriousmind has taken AI-generated images of GOP leaders in drag, animated them, and added deep-faked voices. The result is nothing short of spectacular.

"Let's make America glam again," says Donald Trump in a shimmering orange ensemble.

"I'm the elephant in the room," declares a leggy Mike Pence in a pink feather boa, "and I'm not afraid to sparkle."

"They call it trickle-down fabulousness," quips Lindsey Graham, donning a Bob Mackie blue gown.

"Don't tread on me," says Rudy Giuliani, who's been dragging for decades, "unless you're wearing fabulous heels."

"GOP stands for Glamour On Point," rules Clarence Thomas while vacationing on a billionaire Hitler enthusiast's dime.

"I'm a fiscal conservative, but I'll never skimp on style," explains southern belle Mitch McConnell.

"I'm here to cut taxes and sashay away," proclaims a buxom Steve Bannon, draped in a wicked purple cape.

"Stars, stripes, and stilettos. Now that's what I call liberty," enthuses Ted Cruz at the annual Cancun debutante ball.

"In God we trust. In glam we must," states Ivy League insurrectionist Josh Hawley, showing off his toned body in a floral-patterned dress.