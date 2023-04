In Swansea, Wales, city contractors repainting the roads outside of Llangyfelach Primary School misspelled the word "school." Apparently, the Welsh word for school below it was also incorrect—it should have been ysgol not ysool—but the contracting company, Wales & West Utilities, isn't accepting blame for that one. According to the BBC News, Swansea council has been alerted to to the ysool/ysgol error.

