Washington state bans assault rifle sales

Washington state banned the sale of assault rifles, joining 10 others in enacting restrictions on them.

"Assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers," [Governor] Inslee said at the state capitol Tuesday. "AR-15s should not be idolized, they should be prohibited, and that's what we're doing here today."

The White House praised the legislation, which press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said makes "every community in the state — from Seattle to Spokane and everywhere in between — safer and more secure." Last month, President Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after six people were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.