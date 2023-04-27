A wonderfully silly Mark Hammil promo for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"

Jedi Mark Hammil and Cameron Monaghan had fun filming a promo for EA's videogame Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The commercial looks smooth inside and outside of gameplay. However, the Survivor itself has been declared to be suffering horrendous technical glitches by review players.

Monaghan is shown wielding lightsabers fluidly during motion cap and as Cal Kestis during gameplay. Testers with high-end gaming machines sporting bonkers AMD CPUs and NVidia 40X0 series graphics engines report falling to single-digit frame rates during play and cut-scenes. There is a magic day zero patch that may fix it all, but folks on current-generation consoles also report similar problems.

I erroneously bought the game via the Epic Game Store, as Steam bugs me, and I can not pre-load the ginormous download. I believe it requires around 150GB of storage. The game should be out tonight on Xbox, Sony and PC.