Republican standard bearer Marjorie Taylor Greene can't shut up about her admiration for Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira. She loves him because he "is white, male, christian, and antiwar" and "told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more."

Greene didn't say what the "a lot more" was, but The Boston Globe did:

The new court documents include transcripts of some of the conversations Teixeira conducted on the Internet, including one from last November in which he said he hoped the ISIS terror group carried out an attack on World Cup games being played in Qatar. "I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup … If I had my way I'd kill a fuck ton of people … Bc in all honesty you have to … whether or not you like it … Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded,'' he allegedly wrote in one conversation.

It remains to be seen if Taylor Greene will break her disturbing allegiance with Teixeira.