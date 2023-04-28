75-year-old Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine, feeding hundreds daily

Fuminori Tsuchiko, 75, who relocated to Kharkiv, Ukraine last year, has established a free cafe to provide meals for local residents affected by Putin's devastating invasion of the country. Prior to managing the cafe, Tsuchiko lived in a metro station for several months, volunteering to feed individuals who had lost their homes.

Fumi Caffe, co-founded by Tsuchiko and a Ukrainian partner, serves complimentary meals to approximately 500 patrons daily. The café primarily relies on funding from generous Japanese donors, but Ukrainians frequently contribute donations as well.

As reported by Japan Today (which has some good photos of Tsuchiko and the cafe):

One visitor to the cafe, Anna Tovstopyatova, said she had come to make a donation. "It's great that there are so sincere people with an open heart and soul, who sacrifice their life and time to help and give hope," Tovstopyatova said.

