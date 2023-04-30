Composer transforms bird songs into beautiful music

Birds have long been mimicking our sounds. Now there's a man who's stopped to listen to their songs and recreate them. During the pandemic, Berlin-based composer Alexander Liebermann started transcribing bird's complex calls and translating them to musical instruments. The result? Beautiful compositions that other musicians are inspired to play. CBS Sunday Morning has his incredible story which, gentle warning, starts and ends on a sad note.

His Instagram is definitely worth a follow, as that's where he shares his work.