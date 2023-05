A ripe pineapple should have a "fragrant bottom." The best watermelons and apples are the "heaviest relative to their size. Ripe bananas have brown "sugar spots" on the skin, not to be confused with larger (and undesirable) bruises.

In this video, Tristan Kwong, a line cook at Bonnie's in Brooklyn, shows how to pick the tastiest, ripest fruit, and offers tips on how to cut and serve it, too.