Crynyl: rock band Fall Out Boy releases new vinyl infused with their own tears

In today's quirky news, the band Fall Out Boy has released a novelty vinyl (dubbed "Crynyl") that's actually infused with their own tears for their latest album, So Much (For) Stardust.

Consequence:

Fall Out Boy hinted at Crynyl back in March when they posted an Instagram video of Pete Wentz applying tear stick, chopping onions, and sweetly reminiscing on his friendship with Patrick Stump, all for a secret upcoming project. Those tears apparently went towards one of the 50 copies available of So Much (For) Stardust on Crynyl, which come packaged in a gatefold box with a built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser.