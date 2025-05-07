Death Grips "Exmilitary," with Jane's Addiction, Bowie, and Manson samples, sees official (maybe?) vinyl reissue

Death Grips' seminal debut, Exmilitary, will see its first ever official vinyl reissue since the original 2011 vinyl release via Ormolycka, who is also handling the reissue. The new reissue, limited to 500 copies, features a 140 gram "Camo Swirl" record, an insert of the original sleeve artwork, and a hand-numbered and stamped poster board note.

Formed in Sacramento, California in 2010, Death Grips consists of vocalist Stefan Burnett (MC Ride), drummer Zach Hill (formerly of math rock band Hella), and producer Andy Morin. The band quickly garnered national attention, with Exmilitary receiving acclaim from Pitchfork and The Needle Drop. The mixtape features a diverse array of recognizable (and perhaps uncleared) samples from the likes of Jane's Addiction, David Bowie, Bad Brains, and even Charles Manson. (Listen below.)

The original 2011 pressing has become a sought-after collector's item, with second-hand copies fetching as much as $750 and unofficial reissues circulating for years.



What remains to be seen, however, is if the band themselves gave their blessing to this reissue, as no mention of their involvement or posting from them has indicated such. This aligns with their history of cryptic interactions with fans and the media, including a notorious breakup announcement scrawled on a napkin on the eve of an opening slot for Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden, and a 2016 video interview with all talking replaced by a 32 minute instrumental. Death Grips seemingly has no interest in clarifying anything they say or do, even when it comes to former (?) band members saying the group is finished by way of a leaked Instagram direct message, to which they responded with a Sharpie note on a framed piece of art.

The Exmilitary reissue is available for order through Ormolycka's website for $48.99.

