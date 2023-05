Last Thursday, Zeus unleashed his wrath with a lightning strike to the launch pad of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket awaiting liftoff at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Video below. SpaceX claimed that the launch was scrubbed due to severe weather but it's more likely that Zeus was fed up with Elon. The lightning bolt actually hit the protection mast atop the tower, protecting the rocket from the electrical surge. It went up on Sunday instead.

Here's a video of that lightning strike at the Falcon Heavy's launch pad. pic.twitter.com/YOe9a9AwQW — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) April 28, 2023

(via Space.com)