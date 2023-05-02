Make Mom smile on Mother's Day with two dozen long-stem roses for only $45 shipped

TL;DR: Want to simple yet stunning gift for your mom? This Mother's Day special of 24 long-stem roses from Rose Farmers is sure to make her day, and they're now only $44.99 shipped.

It's no secret Moms are the hardest working people in the world, but how do you show her just how much you appreciate everything she does? You can't go wrong with this stunning selection of 24 long-stem roses, which also come with free shipping! Mom will love this handpicked bouquet when it shows up on her doorstep on her special day (which is every day, right?).

This exceptional bouquet is the perfect gift to make Mom smile — especially if you can't be there to deliver them in person. Say thank you to Mom by surprising her with something that will make her think of you everything she looks at it. While Mom is sure to be impressed by this gorgeous array, your wallet will thank you when you save money with this cost-effective bouquet, which is now only $44.99 shipped. Of course, you'll have to act quickly and order at least 1-2 days before the holiday to ensure they arrive on time.

With its vibrant colors and natural beauty, these exquisite roses will take Mom's breath away. Is there anything better than the scent of fresh roses in the air? These luxurious long-stem roses are cut fresh from the farm and carefully selected just for Mom. You'll brighten Mom's day when she receives these blooms and even improve her emotional health, too, per research from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

This hassle-free gift is a no-brainer. Simply purchase the digital voucher, redeem it on Rose Farmer's website, and wait for the order to ship. Mother's Day is just around the corner, so be sure to place your order by May 8th (no shipping on Saturdays or Sundays) to ensure it arrives on time. Flowers ship anywhere in the continental US, with the exception of PO boxes.

Show Mom how much you love her with gorgeous, fresh flowers.

Gift her 24 Farmer's Color Choice Long-Stem Roses now for just $44.99 shipped. No coupon is needed, but be sure to redeem the voucher and place an order at least 1-2 days before Mother's Day to ensure they arrive on time!

Prices subject to change.