Men applied glue to their hands to steal casino chips

Three men were arrested in Singapore after they were caught using sticky glue on their hands to steal other gamblers' casino chips. Huang Chunsheng (50), Jiang Renjing (55) and Zheng Jiansheng (64) all Chinese nationals will serve between 7 and 8 months in prison.

From the Straights Times:

"The trio mostly targeted patrons who had placed large bets using a whole stack of chips, so that it would be harder for the victims to notice if some chips went missing," said DPP Tai.

On March 11, Huang was caught red-handed when a casino patron found one of his chips missing after the thief had placed his hand nearby. The victim immediately grabbed his hand and found the casino chip stuck to Huang's palm.