SNL's Kyle Mooney is branching out into music, and it's about what you'd expect

That really is a blue car. Screengrab via Kyle Mooney on YouTube That really is a blue car. Screengrab via Kyle Mooney on YouTube

Much like Tim Robinson before him, Kyle Mooney's time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live was odd – his awkward, intentionally so-bad-it's-good approach to comedy led to him eventually gaining the nickname Kyle "Cut For Time" Mooney outside of a few standout appearances. Which is a shame. If you like I Think You Should Leave, the crop of Mooney-written SNL sketches are likely to be right up your alley… as his his debut album, The Real Me.

The joke here seems to be that it's a bad album that really, really thinks it's a good one (and wants to convince you of the same). As a fan of Robinson, Mooney, and all things ironic anti-humor, I loved it – but if you viscerally hate it, that means it's doing its job as well. Everyone wins in this brand of comedy.

