Threatening NPR again, Musk reminds us he owns Twitter and to use it at your own risk

If NPR doesn't start tweeting as NPR again, Elon will find someone else to do it.

Twitter has a King, and everyone else is a serf. If you don't use the platform the way CEO and owner-aboard Elon Musk wants, he will toss you off and re-assign your handle to someone he likes. NPR is once again in Musk's crosshairs for simply walking away from the platform after the last round of harassment.

First, Musk decided he wanted to undermine NPR's credibility and had Twitter declare them state-supported media, like his precious RT. The difference is that NPR is public radio and not government radio, and no one with the slightest bit of a clue took kindly to Elon trying to blur that distinction. It is unclear why Musk would want to blur that distinction, as his actions are chasing his users away!

Musk seems so desperate to get media institutions and large companies to use his platform again that he'll threaten them. Having destroyed the verification system that allowed people to trust somewhat that a tweet was from whom it purported to be, Musk is now rooting out and harassing the very Twitter accounts he needs to save him. Advertisers won't come back if the media isn't there to stand next to.

