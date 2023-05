Star Wars star Carrie Fisher is getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star posthumously on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. The late great actress who famously played Princess Leia will join her co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the historic sidewalk. Fisher's star will be located near Hamill's and her mother Debbie Reynolds' stars. Fisher and Reynolds passed away in 2016, and Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, will accept the honor on her behalf. (NPR)