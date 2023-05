A New York jury has found that Ed Sheeran's song "Thinking Out Loud," which her wrote with Amy Wadge, does not violate the copyright on the 1973 Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On."

Music experts had expressed doubt that the crux of the case, a common four-chord progression, could constitute a copyright infringement. I wrote about the case and linked to videos featuring experts explaining the case here and here.

Here is Sheeran talking outside the courthouse after his victory: