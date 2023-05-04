How did 500 pounds of pasta end up in the New Jersey woods?

Someone dumped 500 pounds of pasta in the woods of Old Bridge, New Jersey. Look at the bizarre photos here. "Their origins remain a mystery," says CBS News.

There's debate over whether the pasta was cooked or uncooked:

An odd debate online over the pasta photos is whether the noodles were cooked. Some speculated that even though they looked cooked, it may have just been from exposure to rain. But [community leader Nina] Jochnowitz said the pasta was indeed cooked. "It looked like someone filled up a wheelbarrow of pasta and dumped it," she said. On Thursday, township spokesman Himanshu Shah said in an email that the pasta was uncooked. "It looks like it was only there for a short time but moisture did start to soften some of the pasta," he said.

The local public works department cleaned up the soggy mess.

