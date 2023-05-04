Still free: Assata Shakur, fifty years on the FBI's most wanted list

"Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them."

― Assata Shakur, Assata: An Autobiography

"In the Spirit of God

In the Spirit of the Ancestors

In the Spirit of the Black Panthers

In the Spirit of Assata Shakur

We make this movement towards freedom

For all those who have been oppressed, and all those in the struggle."

These spoken lines introduce "A Song for Assata," track #9 from the Common album, Like Water for Chocolate, released in 2000.

FBI mugshot of Assata Shakur

On May 2, 1973, Assata Shakur, along with Zayd Malik Shakur and Sundiata Acoli, were stopped by police officers Werner Foerster and James Harper on the New Jersey Turnpike. A shootout ensued, and in the confrontation, Assata, Acoli and Harper were injured, and both Malik Shakur and Officer Foerster were killed. Acoli was sentenced to life without parole in 1974, while Assata Shakur received the same sentence in 1977. In 1979, with the support of the May 19th Communist Party and members of the Black Liberation Army, Assata escaped. She lives in Cuba.

Common's joint thoroughly narrates this history for those new to the story. For more, check out Assata: A Biographyor the documentary film, Eyes of the Rainbow.

Paula Rogo from Essence offers, "8 Things to Know About Assata Shakur and the Calls to Bring Her Back from Cuba."

The outro features a recording of Assata responding to a question about freedom.

"Freedom! You asking me about freedom Asking me about freedom? I'll be honest with you I know a whole more about what freedom isn't Than about what it is, cause I've never been free I can only share my vision with you of the future About what freedom is Uh, the way I see it Freedom is, is the right to grow, is the right to blossom Freedom is is the right to be yourself, to be who you are To be who you want to be, to do what you want to do." Common has taken flack for this song. In 2015, the New Jersey's Trooper Association protested Kean University extending an invitation to Common. "I was disappointed. … I also recognize that things that I stand for and believe in, if someone doesn't want me there for that reason then I'm not going to go. If someone is saying, 'We don't want you here' because I supported Assata Shakur, who is someone who I believe to be [innocent and consider] a freedom fighter [and] a woman who was a part of the Blank Panthers… Because I did a song about her, if they don't want me to speak at a college because of that reason, then I mean, I still support her."

In the 1988 joint, "Rebel without a Pause," Public Enemy shouts out their support Assata (Joanne Chesimard).

"Hard, my calling card

Recorded and ordered, supporter of Chesimard

Loud and proud, kicking live next, poet supreme

Loop a troop, bazooka, the scheme."

Historian Donna Murch, author of the award-winning Living for the City: Migration, Education, and the Rise of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California, recently published Assata Taught Me: State Violence, Racial Capitalism, and the Movement for Black Lives.