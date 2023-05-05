Mercenary boss says he will pull troops out of Russia's siege of Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin today said he plans to pull his troops out of Bakhmut, where they are fighting alongside Russian forces hoping to overrun the city in Ukraine. Progozhin assailed Russian generals in his statement and said his mercenaries were being starved of ammunition by them.

Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the… ammunition?… They came here as volunteers and die for you to fatten yourselves in your mahogany offices."

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have often been the focus for Prigozhin's anger.

Prigozhin is a publicity seeker, and his influence has seemingly waned in recent months. He has previously made threats he has not followed through with – subsequently dismissing them as jokes and military humour.