Podcast about the Science of Identity Foundation, the cult that Tulsi Gabbard grew up in

If you appreciated learning about the dark past and highly questionable (at best) and dangerous (at worst) beliefs of Tulsi Gabbard—yes, those homophobic, Islamaphobic, and conspiratorial culty beliefs that inevitably guide her politics—through QAnon Anonymous episodes 211 (Tulsi Gabbard P1 (The Cult) feat Mike Prysner) and 212 (Tulsi Gabbard P2 (The Fascist Turn) feat Mike Prysner), you'll want to check out the latest drop from the Conspirituality Podcast. Episode 152, Tulsi Gabbard's Krishna Consciousness (w/Nitai Joseph) provides an even deeper dive into the religious group she grew up in and still has ties to, the "Science of Identity Foundation," an offshoot of the Hare Krishna movement whose members exhibit strict devotion and absolute loyalty to the group's notoriously secretive guru, Chris Butler. Conspirituality Podcast describes the episode:

What does it mean for a prominent American politician to come into power as the sleeper cell of an eccentric Hindu-American cult? Does she act independently, or has her God-man got her on speed-dial? Can she bridge the divide between left and right with the radiant glow of Krishna consciousness?

Joining us today to help answer these questions is Nitai Joseph. He shares some heritage with Gabbard, because he also grew up in a Hare Krishna sect. He holds an MSc. in the Psychology of Coercive Control and has worked across a range of issues connected to ideology and manipulation, including cultic awareness, child sexual abuse prevention, adverse meditation experiences, and organizational ethics and accountability.