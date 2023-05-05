Republican explains the merits of marijuana legalization to other Republicans

Don't be shocked at the start; he's a Republican and not just going to start with facts. The GOP guy has to try some sleight-of-hand cleverness to prove his point. That is how they work. Once Representative Nolan West of Minnesota gets going, however, he walks his colleagues through a step-by-step on why marijuana prohibition is stupid from a Republican POV.

West explains the many ways marijuana is not the problem alcohol and tobacco are but that continued prohibition creates opportunities for the dangers that legalization, regulation, and taxation solve. Minnesota appears on the path to legalization.

I agree with Rep. West that a joint is safer than a glass of scotch. As I age, smaller amounts of alcohol beat my body up more and more. Marijuana still serves to manage my physical pain.