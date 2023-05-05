Surprise guest Keith Richards joins Willie Nelson onstage for his 90th birthday party

Happy birthday to country music legend Willie Nelson, who turned 90 years old last week! To celebrate this milestone birthday, there was a star-studded two-night tribute show for Willie at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend. On the second night, Rolling Stones' Keith Richards made a surprise appearance. The two music icons then performed "We Had It All" and "Live Forever" together.
The Stone rolled in with his signature line of recent decades: "It's good to be here. It's good to be anywhere." Richards (79) and Nelson (you'd have to be really high not to know his age) then followed with two covers appropriate for gents of a certain maturity: "We Had It All" and "Live Forever." The latter song probably wasn't written by Billy Joe Shaver to be understood literally, but Sunday night, it sure felt that way.