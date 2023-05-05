Video: Trump defends his "grab 'em by the p*ssy" comments

In a taped deposition, Donald Trump doubled down on his Access Hollywood backstage comments where he had an exchange with show host Billy Bush claiming that stars can "do anything" they want to women:

Trump: Yeah, that's her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Bush: Whatever you want.

Trump: Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything.