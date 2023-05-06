Godmother of Goth announces first tour in a decade

Siouxsie Sioux, the "Godmother of Goth," recently announced her first tour in a decade. She'll only be playing once in the United States, though—May 20, in Pasadena, California as part of the Cruel World Festival. Slicing Up Eyeballs has more info:

The London concert — part of a run of shows that starts next week in Brussels — is set for Sept. 7 at the Troxy, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, April 27, via links at siouxsie.com.

Update 4/27/23: A second London date has been added on Sept 6; tickets are on sale now.

Siouxsie last performed live at the Yoko Ono-curated installment of the Meltdown festival in London in 2013, and has not toured since a 2008 outing in support of her solo debut Mantaray.

It's not known how many live shows Siouxsie is planning for 2023. However, an email to fans announcing the London date indicated there won't be any more concerts announced beyond Sept. 7: "The London show will be the culmination of a mixture of intimate shows and festivals from May through September."