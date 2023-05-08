Hold music for the Death Star's customer service line

Have you wondered what it must have been like to file paperwork under Palpatine's Galactic Empire? Think of the most banal, bureaucratic sisyphean labor you've ever had to endure. Now imagine getting on hold…by a stormtrooper…while an elevator jazz-style rendition of "The Imperial March" loops around and around as they try to transfer your holodeck call.

What's that? No one but Admiral Tagge would ever ask for such a nightmare? Well, too bad, because that's what the monstrous musical comedian Jim Lapbap has done below (with a horrifically pleasant voice over by voice actor and comedian Tawny Platis).

And the direct video file, for you embeds-won't-load types: