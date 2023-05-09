Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Rep. George Santos

George Santos, the serial fabricator who lied his way into winning a seat in Congress, has been charged with breaking federal laws, according to CNN. He will appear in federal court in New York's eastern district as early as tomorrow. The charges are under seal but are likely related to campaign finance violations.

From CNN:

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran's dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.

Titular House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN, "I'll look at the charges." It's likely he'll do nothing beyond looking though because he needs Santos' vote and he doesn't want his boss Marjorie Taylor Greene getting upset with him.