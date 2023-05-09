Honest Trailers picks on The Mandalorian's third season

Helmeted space-people are complex and have a lot of traditions, superstitions, and baffling religious mores. Do you need to wear a helmet, or do you need to have a special sword? Who believes in an animal named "Mythosaur" when there is a myth right in the name?

Season three of The Mandalorian delivered on a ton of fan service and moved the broader Star Wars galaxy story forward while not doing much with its main characters. Grogu has developed an ability to slap buttons for comedic relief.

Doesn't matter to me. Dank farrick!