Finally, the Senate Judiciary Committee can approve President Biden's appointments. Senator Diane Yesterday, May 9th, Feinstein returned to Washington DC after her extended bought with the shingles. In early March, the 89-year-old Feinstein, representing California in the Senate since 1992, announced she was hospitalized in San Francisco and needed an extended absence to recover.
Republicans successfuly abused her absence to grind judicial appointments to a halt. The pain became great enough that some Democrats were calling for her resignation.
"I'm glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."