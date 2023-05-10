Feinstein returns to the Senate

Finally, the Senate Judiciary Committee can approve President Biden's appointments. Senator Diane Yesterday, May 9th, Feinstein returned to Washington DC after her extended bought with the shingles. In early March, the 89-year-old Feinstein, representing California in the Senate since 1992, announced she was hospitalized in San Francisco and needed an extended absence to recover.

Republicans successfuly abused her absence to grind judicial appointments to a halt. The pain became great enough that some Democrats were calling for her resignation.

