Orson Welles had Trump figured out in "Citizen Kane"

Losers Donald Trump, Kari Lake, and Mark Finchem's claims that they lost their campaigns because of voter fraud and not because people didn't want them in office is a tired old trick, as evidenced by this scene from 1941's Citizen Kane.

In the movie, Charles Foster Kane (played by Orson Welles) runs for governor. The newspaper he owns has prepared two editions of the paper. If he wins, the headline will read KANE ELECTED. If he loses (which is what happens), it will read FRAUD AT POLLS.

The only thing we learn from history is that we don't learn from history.