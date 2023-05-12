Side of beef in Arby's freezer… was something much worse

In New Iberia, Louisiana, an Arby's employee opened the walk-in freezer and was surprised to find a human body inside. The corpse was found during regular operating hours. From KADN:

"So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant," New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told News 15 in an exclusive interview at the scene.

While police called the case a "suspicious death," the investigator told News 15 that initial indications don't point to any foul play.

"A situation like this is unusual, so we're taking extra precautions during the investigation," explained Laseter, who heads up the Criminal Investigations Division of the police department. "(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident."