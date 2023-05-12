Take a look at this insanely huge menu from the Warner Brothers Studio Cafe in 1941

Step back into the golden age of Hollywood, where the Warner Bros. Studio Cafe played host to the movie industry's luminaries in 1941. This wasn't just a cafe; it was a scene, where the air was ripe with a tantalizing mix of silver screen stardust, exotic aromas, and the sizzling anticipation of what would come next.

The cafe menu (high rez) is a time capsule, a gastronomic anthology of the era, the scent of nostalgia wafting from each dish.

But wait — this menu was offered during WWII. Weren't people on food rations?