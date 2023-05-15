Influencer economy satirized with video game deals "from a guy stuck in a hole"

Sometimes, someone else's misfortune is your gain. Such is the case with the Guy Who Is Stuck In A Hole, a Twitter account run by satirical gaming site Hard Drive. The setup is simple: there's a guy stuck in a hole who's being forced to find and Tweet video game deals, apparently as part of a complicated plot for his captor to earn money from affiliate links.

ok so here's the deal. some guy in a mask threw me into this hole and said if i want to "keep having food" i need to find and tweet about video game deals. does anyone know how to do this? i am very scared for my life. not even sure what to look for tbh. feeling anxious — Guy Who Is Stuck In A Hole (@DealsHole) February 16, 2023

Still, if you like saving money on video games and giving advice to a guy stuck in a pit who sometimes Tweets about missing his family, Guy Who Is Stuck In A Hole is a real one stop shop.