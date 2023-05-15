Kidnapped woman rescued from rental truck after traffic stop

Maryland State Police pulled over a U-Haul truck after residents reported it driving erratically and hitting parked vehicles in Lanham, Maryland, only to find an unclothed and visibly wounded woman locked inside. The driver, named as Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham, was arrested and charged with first degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, a fourth-degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, driving while impaired, and "19 traffic charges." The victim is receiving medical care at a local hospital.

From the police press release:

The preliminary investigation indicates Bell was driving a U-Haul truck when he allegedly made contact with the victim at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C. yesterday morning. The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands.

Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat. The victim reported that while in Bell's truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers. The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. last night, troopers from the College Park Barrack received multiple calls from motorists reporting a U-Haul truck driving erratically and striking multiple parked vehicles while traveling in the area of Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham. Maryland State Police immediately dispatched to the area and located the U-Haul truck on Route 450 in Lanham.

Police attempted a felony traffic stop on the U-Haul. The driver of the U-Haul, later identified as Bell, refused to stop for police. A pursuit ensued and ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street in Lanham where the vehicle became disabled in a ditch.