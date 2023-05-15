Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin "offered to give Ukraine the position of Russian troops"

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group propping up Russia's ramshackle military, reportedly offered to give Russian positions to Ukraine. The claim comes after Prigozhin complained about Russia's military brass, accused it of starving his mercenaries of ammunition, and appeared to suggest that Russian troops mutiny–all in a day's work for the endlessly-ranting Prighozin. This one, however, he denies.

In exchange for Ukrainians pulling back from the front lines of battle in Bakhmut, where Wagner mercenaries have faced heavy losses that Prigozhin blames on Putin's lack of support and supplies, Prigozhin would reveal the locations of Russian troops and stand by as Ukraine attacked. Some versions of the leaked documents circulating online have been edited, Insider previously reported, but two anonymous Ukrainian officials confirmed to WaPo that Prigozhin has spoken to Ukrainian intelligence officers on multiple occasions. One official indicated Prigozhin had made the offer regarding Bakhmut more than once but Kyiv leaders, skeptical of his objectives, declined.

Not exactly Hawkwood here. Avoid windows and tea, Yevgeny. And underpants.