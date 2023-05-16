U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenas Elon Musk for documents about Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands, suing JPMorgan Chase over its work with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, issued a subpoena to Elon Musk for documents showing communications between the two and the bank–and anything that might throw light on Epstein's sex trafficking activities.

That filing said the Virgin Islands has tried unsuccessfully to serve Musk with the subpoena, which was issued on April 28, because of suspicion that Epstein "may have referred or attempted to refer" Musk as a client to JPMorgan.

The U.S. territory asked Manhattan federal court Judge Jed Rakoff in the filing to allow it to serve Musk with the subpoena with Tesla's registered agent.

That subpoena demands Musk turn over any documents showing communication involving him, JPMorgan and Epstein, as well as "all Documents reflecting or regarding Epstein's involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for consensual sex."