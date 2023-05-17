Wil Wheaton crushes Ken Jennings for crossing the WGA picket line

The fantastic Wil Wheaton used social media to make sure Ken Jennings, and the world, know exactly how he felt about Ken Jenning's crossing a picket line. Wheaton has been outspoken about many vital issues and stepped right up to the plate when he heard Jennings was continuing work on Jeopardy.

The WGA has seen stellar support from actors and other unions in its stand for more fair pay and practices in a changing industry.

TVInsider: