Black lawmaker responds after Marjorie Taylor Greene felt threatened by his presence: "White supremacists — this is what they do" (video)

Christian nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene said she feels "threatened" by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D–NY), who is Black, after he dared to speak to her on the Capitol steps. Because like all racists, the Georgia Congressbully believes that if anyone who isn't white walks up to you and gregariously points out the facts while laughing at your stupidity, they are threatening your life.

"I will tell you what's on video, it's Jamaal Bowman, shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N word," the reckless lawmaker said today, implying that the term "white supremacist" is an offensive slur for her racism.

"On the Capitol steps yesterday, he was the one who approached me … yelling, shouting, raising his voice," she cried, failing to mention that she was speaking with as much animation as he was. "His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman," she ominously said. "I feel threatened by him." (See first video below, posted by @GavinNewsom.)

Wow. Thank god for video, because in reality, as demonstrated in the second clip below (posted by @emilybrooksnews), there was nothing threatening about Bowman at all as he and Greene passionately debated about "saving the party" and immigrants. In fact, Greene even laughed and waved him off during their exchange, while he laughed at the ridiculousness of it all in the end.

"Unfortunately, white supremacists historically — this is what they do," Bowman responded today. "They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin, and the Black humanity, so they can more likely be targeted for harm. She's not even using a dog whistle, she's using a bullhorn to put a target on my back. (See third video below, posted by Jon Cooper.)

