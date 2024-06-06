Political plots lead to prison cots: Bannon ordered to jail

Alt-right conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump's "Salacious Crumb" impersonator, Steve Bannon, has been ordered to jail.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols has ordered Steve Bannon to surrender to prison on July 1st. With less than a month to find a higher court to take up an appeal on some grounds, it appears Bannon's long delay game is ending. Sentenced for denying a subpoena, this Trump compatriot and spreader of conspiracies is learning, like his idol, that the US Justice system is a real thing.

The former White House strategist was sentenced to four months in prison after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. He was allowed to remain free during an appeal, which failed.

During a hearing on Thursday, Nichols said Bannon must surrender by July 1 and revoked his bail, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney.

Prior to the hearing, Bannon was seen laughing about the proceeding on his War Room podcast.